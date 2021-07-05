SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were responding to a vehicle crash in South LA when one of the officers was attacked by what appears to be a stray dog.
The incident occurred at South Figueroa Street and 132nd Street. The officer shot the dog and it ran away. It is now in the hands of animal custody. The condition of the dog is unknown.READ MORE: Large Brush Fire Erupts Near Gorman, Forces Evacuations At Nearby Recreation Area
The officer was transported to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.READ MORE: Teen Couple, Sophie Edwards And Ethan Manzano, Missing In Angeles National Forest
Police activity in the area is related to the routine investigation of an officer discharging his firearm.MORE NEWS: Arturo Ceja, Charged In Connection To Massive South LA Fireworks Explosion, Set To Appear In Federal Court Tuesday