LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Legendary director Quentin Tarantino says he has purchased the nearly century-old Vista Theatre in Los Feliz.
Appearing on Dax Shepherd’s podcast in an episode released Tuesday, the director of “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” announced he purchased the iconic theatre.
“And I’ll announced one thing here that people don’t know yet, I bought the Vista,” Tarantino said.
The Vista Theatre, located on Sunset Drive, has been closed since the pandemic took hold in March of 2020.
Tarantino said the Vista will only show film prints, nothing digital. He said it will have a different feel to the New Beverly Cinema in the Fairfax District, which Tarantino also owns.
“We’re gonna probably open it up around Christmas time,” he added. “And again, only film. But it won’t be a revival house. We’ll show new movies that come out where they give us a film print. It’s not gonna be like the New Beverly, the New Beverly has its own vibe, the Vista is like a crown jewel.”
The single-screen Vista Theatre first opened in 1923 and has been owned by Vintage Cinemas, which also owns the Los Feliz Theatre on Vermont Avenue.
American Cinematheque is slated to begin showing 35mm films at Los Feliz Theatre this month when it also opens for the first time since the start of the pandemic.