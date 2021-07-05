LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — An AMBER Alert was issued on Monday for a 1-year-old boy who went missing in Lake Elsinore.
The alert to find Celestine Stoot III covered Riverside, Los Angeles San Diego, San Bernardino, Orange, and Imperial counties.READ MORE: Large Brush Fire Erupts Near Gorman, Forces Evacuations At Nearby Recreation Area
Celestine Stoot, Jr., who is believed to be the boy’s father, was identified as the suspect.
The elder Stoot was described as a 42-year-old Black male, 5’8″ and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.READ MORE: LAPD Officer Shoots Dog After Being Attacked By It In South LA
The suspect was last seen driving a 2020 silver Kia Optima with California license plate number 8VQU461. The vehicle may also have a temporary dealer plate number U335133.MORE NEWS: Teen Couple, Sophie Edwards And Ethan Manzano, Missing In Angeles National Forest
If seen, contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 951-245-3300 or 911.