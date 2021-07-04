SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – On Friday, July 2, a male and female were victims of a carjacking and attempted murder in an incident that began in the downtown Santa Monica parking structure #8.

At approximately 1:20 a.m., the Santa Monica Public Safety Dispatch Center received calls regarding a traffic collision at the entrance to the Santa Monica Pier. When officers arrived at the scene, a witness provided information regarding the driver, who had exited the vehicle and walked away on Ocean Avenue.

Officers also learned that the same vehicle was suspected in a hit and run incident in the 100 block of Colorado Boulevard prior to crashing into the barricade at the pier and that the vehicle had been carjacked at a downtown parking structure.

According to SMPD Lt. Rudy Florez, 30-year-old Preston B. Rochon, originally from Texas, approached a man and woman in the downtown parking structure, attempted to grab the woman and made references to sexually assaulting her, causing the male victim to intervene.

A physical altercation ensued and Rochon allegedly took the man’s vehicle. When the man attempted to chase his vehicle, Rochon is suspected of reversing and running the male victim over before crashing into the barricade at the pier.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries, though at the time of his release was reported to be in stable condition. The female victim was later treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Police located Rochon a short distance from the crash site. The 30-year-old was arrested and booked for attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking and assault to commit a sexual act.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Burciga with the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-8932 or the Santa Monica Department’s Watch Commander (24 hours a day) at 310-458-8437.