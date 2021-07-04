HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – Outside the La Puente home of 35-year-old Luis Mendoza, shot and killed in car-to-car-shooting incident on the 60 Freeway that also injured his two teenage sons Saturday, a memorial has been growing.

Jovane Rodriguez was a close friend.

“You get an unexpected call from the hospital. Your boy’s gone. It’s just…what? Shocking,” Rodriguez said.

Mendoza had been driving his Chevy Avalanche on the 60 Freeway Saturday afternoon when, witnesses told California Highway Patrol investigators, a person in the passenger seat of a gray compact opened fire. The shots struck and killed Mendoza who’s known as “Gordo,” Spanish slang for chubby.

“…very down to earth. He was always there for us. Anything we needed, Gordo was the guy to turn to,” Rodriguez said.

Two of Mendoza’s sons had been in the truck with him. He had just picked them up to take them to his home for an Independence Day celebration. Both boys were injured when the Avalanche crashed into another car on the freeway as a result of the shooting.

“Who are those kids going to look up to now?” Rodriguez said.

One of the boys is still hospitalized while his brother has been released. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with the funeral expenses.

CHP said right now they have very little to go on and no description of the shooter.

“We need justice for Gordo. Someone had to see something. Please speak up,” Rodriguez said.

Mendoza was about to reach his freeway offramp at Seventh Street when he was shot and killed. He leaves behind five children.