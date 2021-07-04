SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Homicide investigators are trying to determine what happened to a deceased victim, Fatima Johnson, who was discovered hogtied, her mouth duct-taped and rolled up in a blanket inside her own home, her daughter told CBSLA.
Johnson, who lived in the Manchester area, has been identified by her sisters who made the grizzly discovery at her home just after midnight. She had been missing for a few days when they went looking for her.
“And my sisters and I, we had been looking for her. And we found her. My sisters found her in her home hogtied, with her mouth duct-taped rolled up in a blanket,” Tyesa Harvey, one of Johnson’s daughters, said.
Investigators have yet to name any possible suspects or provide a motive for the killing.