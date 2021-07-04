WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Across the southland, families are gathering outdoors to enjoy the Fourth of July.
The Palomera family, most of whom live in Los Angeles, celebrated the Fourth at Whittier Narrows Recreation Center.
“It’s something exciting,” Adriana Palomera said. “Everybody’s waiting for this day to get together.”
In Montebello, Ray Kender's Phantom Fireworks stand could not keep up with demand.
“We could’ve had more product, we could’ve sold more inventory, but you know, they give so much and we sell out and that’s it,” Kander said.
For many residents, this Independence Day has taken on new meaning after a year of restrictions related to the pandemic.
"Last year, we didn't get to celebrate it and I'm just happy that this year is a little bit better, you know. Masks are off and people are getting together a little bit more, and yeah, it's a happy day to celebrate," Rawon Tawll told CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen.
It’s important to note that safe-and-sane fireworks are not allowed everywhere. Cities like LA, Burbank and Pasadena strictly prohibit any fireworks and will give residents a citation.