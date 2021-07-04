PASADENA (CBSLA) – Crowds gathered for the first time in over a year, tailgating, barbecuing and standing in line, waiting for the Rose Bowl to open for the AmericaFest celebration.
With the festivities set for this evening, people are anticipating the return of the largest fireworks show west of the Mississippi, while organizers told CBSLA’s Rick Montanez that they’ve gone all out with live music and a high-flying motocross stunt show.READ MORE: Families Across The Southland Are Gathering Outdoors To Enjoy Fourth Of July
Last year’s celebration was entirely virtual and fans of the event expressed with excitement about being back at the Rose Bowl this year.READ MORE: Law Enforcement Officials Have Taken A Possible Shooting Suspect Into Custody In Compton
“It wasn’t the same,” Altadena resident Tamu Tuazo said. “It wasn’t our annual tradition of coming to the Rose Bowl with everybody here and celebrating. It’s fabulous. I’m so happy to be here. Everybody’s out and about and it’s nice to have everybody.”MORE NEWS: Assistance Center Opens For Residents, Businesses Impacted By South LA Homemade Fireworks Blast
It’s the 95th AmericaFest this year. The motocross show is set to start at 6:30 p.m. with live to music and one more motocross show before the fireworks at 9:30 p.m.