GORMAN (CBSLA) — Firefighters Sunday were battling a fast-moving brush fire, which had grown to approximately 1,000 acres, in the Gorman area, and have so far been to get 10% containment, according to the LA County Fire Department.
LA County Fire Department tweeted that two LACoFD strike teams have been activated and a third is staged. Two firefighters have sustained minor injuries.READ MORE: Deputies Respond To Report Of Shooting In Compton, Discover One Victim Shot And Killed
The so-called Tumbleweed fire erupted near the Interstate 5 Freeway at Gorman Road and was spreading at a rapid rate, according to firefighters.
LACFD also announced that evacuation orders are in place in the Hungry Valley Recreation area only.READ MORE: Fatima Johnson Found Deceased, Bound, Gagged And Rolled In Blanket In Her Home; Homicide Investigation Underway
MORE NEWS: Families Across The Southland Are Gathering Outdoors To Enjoy Fourth Of July
** UPDATE ** #Tumbleweedfire is currently at 1,000 acres, with 10% containment. Evacuations in the Hungry Valley Recreation Area only. No structures lost or damaged.#Tumbleweedfire
#LACoFD
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 5, 2021
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.