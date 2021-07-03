LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman was shot Saturday morning while seated in a parked vehicle in Echo Park and was listed in stable condition at an area hospital.
The shooting occurred at 1:58 a.m. in the 1400 block of Mohawk Street, where a dark-colored vehicle drove up and someone inside fired several shots at the woman, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relation Section.READ MORE: Man Killed In Crash On 110 Freeway In Carson
Paramedics rushed the victim to an area hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.READ MORE: Transgender Rights Demonstrations Planned Over Viral Video At Koreatown Spa
The LAPD’s Northeast station urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-561-3211.MORE NEWS: Fire Officials Plead With Public Not To Shoot Off Illegal Fireworks For July 4
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)