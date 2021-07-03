CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Echo Park, LAPD, Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman was shot Saturday morning while seated in a parked vehicle in Echo Park and was listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

The shooting occurred at 1:58 a.m. in the 1400 block of Mohawk Street, where a dark-colored vehicle drove up and someone inside fired several shots at the woman, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relation Section.

Paramedics rushed the victim to an area hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The LAPD’s Northeast station urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-561-3211.

