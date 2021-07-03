Anaheim (CBSLA) – A person was killed and paramedics rushed another person to an area hospital, from a crash Saturday morning on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Anaheim, authorities said.
Officers were called at 3:35 a.m. Saturday to the westbound freeway at Imperial Highway, the California Highway Patrol said.READ MORE: Average LA County Gas Price Rises For 17th Time In 19 Days
The fast lane and the Nos. 1 and 2 lanes of the 91 were closed due to the collision, the CHP said.READ MORE: UCLA Receives Grant To Study Best Practices For Safe Return To School
Paramedics dispatched to the crash scene at 3:45 a.m. rushed one person to an area hospital, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jacob Gallacher. That person’s condition was not known.
A representative from the coroner’s office was called to the crash scene at 3:52 a.m., the CHP said.MORE NEWS: Fire Crews On High Alert As Campers Head To The Mountains For Holiday Weekend
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)