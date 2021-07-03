CARSON (CBSLA) – A man lying on the highway was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday on the Harbor (110) Freeway in Carson, authorities said.
Officers were dispatched at 12:39 a.m. to the southbound freeway, north of Carson Street, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The pedestrian was lying in the number two lane of the southbound freeway, where he was struck by a 1999 Lexus that was going between 65 to 70 mph, the CHP said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the 17- year-old boy driving the Lexus was not injured.
The name of the pedestrian will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
