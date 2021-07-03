HERMOSA (CBSLA) – A male adult victim suffering from a blunt force wound to the head was transported to a local hospital in the early morning hours Saturday where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was found on 15th Street and Hermosa Avenue, with a report of the incident coming in at approximately 4 a.m.
At this time, law enforcement officials have no suspect information, nor any additional details.
Anyone with knowledge of the incident is urged to contact LA County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anyone wishing to leave an anonymous tip may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or by using the Crime Stoppers website.