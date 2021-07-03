LOS ANGELES (AP) — José Cifuentes scored in the 69th minute and Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 on Saturday night for its first road victory of the season.
Cifuentes finished Eddie Segura's cross from just behind the penalty spot into the right corner. Carlos Vela played a heel flick to Segura to get him an opening on the right side of the area.
Three minutes later, Segura made the defensive play of the match for LAFC (4-4-3), clearing off the line a sure goal by Rubio Rubín.
Real Salt Lake (3-3-4) was shut out for the second time this season.
