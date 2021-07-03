LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Agents of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms charged 27-year-old Arturo Ceja III, arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for tons of illegal fireworks that led a botched detonation that injured 17 people, with illegally transporting explosives without a license.
The criminal complaint, filed late Friday, alleges the 27-year-old made several trips to Nevada in late June in order to buy various types of explosives, including aerial displays and large homemade fireworks, that he transported to his South LA residence in rental vans.READ MORE: LA County Sheriff's Department Assisting Hermosa Beach Police In Homicide Investigation
Most of the explosives, according to the complaint, were purchased at Area 51, a fireworks dealer in Pahrump, Nevada.
Agents who wrote the complaint noted that fireworks in California can be sold for as much as four times what buyers pay for them in Nevada.READ MORE: Car-To-Car Shooting On Eastbound 60 Freeway At 7th Street Takes Life Of 31-Year-Old Luis Mendoza, Injures Two Teenage Sons
Ceja told agents that he bought the fireworks from an individual selling them out of the trunk of a Honda in the Area 51 parking lot.
“Ceja did not possess an ATF explosives license or permit of any kind that would authorize him to transport either aerial display fireworks or homemade fireworks made with explosive materials, including but not limited to flash powder,” the complaint affidavit says.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Continues Spiking In LA County; 644 New Infections Reported
The charge of transporting explosives without a license carries a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.