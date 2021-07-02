SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman in a wheelchair was killed Thursday night in a South Los Angeles hit-and-run crash, police said.
Los Angeles police said the crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Figueroa Street.
The 71-year-old woman, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was crossing the street in a wheelchair when she was struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Aerial footage from Sky2 showed a broken wheelchair in the roadway.
The driver sped away. There was no immediate description of the suspect or the vehicle, police said.
Figueroa Street was closed for several hours as the LAPD conducted its investigation.