LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to return to Los Angeles Friday, staying at her Brentwood home overnight before flying to Nevada on Saturday, the White House said.
Harris' trip to Nevada is part of the Biden Administration's Independence Day weekend celebration of the nation's progress against the coronavirus.
This will be Harris' fifth visit to Los Angeles since becoming vice president and second in two weeks.
She returned to Washington on Monday following a four-day visit that did not include any public events.
Earlier Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers met with Biden and Harris in the East Room. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti was also in attendance.
