LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fourth of July is back! And there will be professional fireworks shows and crowded holiday events all over Southern California this weekend to celebrate.
After more than a year of dark venues and canceled events to slow the spread of COVID-19, Fourth of July celebrations will be in full swing this weekend. While many community events may not be back this year, some of the biggest fireworks displays are making a splashy comeback, including the 95th annual AmericaFest at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, which will be hosted by CBS2/KCAL 9’s Pat Harvey and Evelyn Taft.
The return of fireworks shows are especially important this year, with worsening drought conditions throughout the state. Fire officials say the bone-dry brush and the anemic rain season is a recipe for the worst wildfire season yet.
Eager to kick off the first long holiday weekend without being required to wear a mask or maintain a social distance from family and friends? Take your pick from this list of events:
- Landmarks of the World at the Citadel Outlets – take in sand models of the world’s most famous architectural landmarks. The sand sculptures are on display now through Sept. 6.
- Altadena Golf Course Fireworks viewing, Friday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m.
- Let Freedom Run 5K, Ayala Park in Chino. Race begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, July 3.
- July 4th Fireworks Spectacular at the Hollywood Bowl, July 3 and 4. Gates open at 6 p.m.
- Surf City Run 5K at the Library in Huntington Beach’s Central Park. Race begins at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, July 4.
- July 4th at the Marina in Marina del Rey. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- L.A. Galaxy July 4 Fireworks Show follows the match against Sporting Kansas City in Carson.
- 95th Annual AmericaFest at the Rose Bowl. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
- Jewel City Sparkles Fireworks Show in Downtown Glendale. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- La Crescenta Community 4th of July Party, 4441 La Crescenta Ave. Festivities begin at 6 p.m., fireworks are at 9 p.m.
- Councilman Bob Blumenfield’s July 4th Extravaganza in Woodland Hills. The event is from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
- Monrovia July 4th Concert and Fireworks Show. The concert begins at 7 p.m., and the fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.
- Fireworks Spectacular at Disneyland in Anaheim. Fireworks shows occur nightly.