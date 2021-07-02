CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Fourth of July, InstaStory, KCAL 9, Los Angeles, Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fourth of July is back! And there will be professional fireworks shows and crowded holiday events all over Southern California this weekend to celebrate.

After more than a year of dark venues and canceled events to slow the spread of COVID-19, Fourth of July celebrations will be in full swing this weekend. While many community events may not be back this year, some of the biggest fireworks displays are making a splashy comeback, including the 95th annual AmericaFest at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, which will be hosted by CBS2/KCAL 9’s Pat Harvey and Evelyn Taft.

The return of fireworks shows are especially important this year, with worsening drought conditions throughout the state. Fire officials say the bone-dry brush and the anemic rain season is a recipe for the worst wildfire season yet.

Citadel Outlets brings Landmarks of the World to Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. North America’s largest sand sculpture is now on display now through Labor Day. (Jordan Strauss/AP Images for Citadel Outlets)

Eager to kick off the first long holiday weekend without being required to wear a mask or maintain a social distance from family and friends? Take your pick from this list of events: