RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A 21-year-old Riverside resident was arrested Friday on 90 felony counts of possession of an explosive device and child endangerment, authorities said.
Carlos Saldana Diaz was arrested during the execution of a search warrant by the Cal Fire Office of the State Fire Marshal. He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center.
During the early morning search of an apartment in the 11400 block of Magnolia Avenue, authorities seized "a large amount" of illegal fireworks and more than $40,000 in cash.
The search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation led by CalFire with the assistance of the Riverside Fire Department, Riverside Police Department’s Technical Services Unit, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Riverside County Gang Impact Team.
Anyone with any information about the investigation was asked to contact Riverside Fire Captain Ray Mendoza at 951351-6481 or rbmendoza@riversideca.gov.
Residents wanting to report illegal fireworks activity or sales in the city of Riverside can do so anonymously by downloading Riverside PD’s mobile app and using the “Submit a Tip” feature.