PALMDALE (CBSLA) — The driver of a Toyota Prius was stopped by the CHP recently for one peculiar after-market addition – a satellite dish mounted to its hood.
The images, credited to Officer T. Caton, showed the dish was on a three-footed stand mounted to the hood, with a cord trailing up across the windshield and into the front-passenger window. It’s unclear where the traffic stop took place, but may have been the 5 or 14 freeways, judging by the surrounding hillsides.
“Sir I stopped you today for that visual obstruction on your hood. Does it not block your view while driving?” the CHP Antelope Valley’s post read. “Motorist: Only when I make right turns…”
The CHP confirmed it is indeed illegal to mount a satellite dish, along with anything hanging from a rearview mirror that may obstruct the driver’s view. GPS devices and cell phones are also not permitted in unapproved locations on a vehicle’s windshield, and handicap placards may not hang from the review mirror while the vehicle is in motion.