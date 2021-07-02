COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Officials were warning residents who will be using legal fireworks to celebrate on the Fourth of July about wildfire risks and the danger of injuries.

Legal fireworks were up for sale in ten Orange County cities and were already almost sold out.

Cal Fire said the following on Twitter:

“This #4thOfJuly, if you plan on using legal ‘Safe & Sane’ fireworks in permitted areas you can make decisions that will keep you, your family, & your community safe. Be aware of your surroundings, read the instructions, & exercise caution because your choices not only affect you.”

Doctors say Fourth of July fireworks lead to injuries that cause patients to end up in emergency rooms.

“Even things that look as benign as a sparkler, people have to remember they can generate heat to over 2,000 degrees. To put it into perspective, glass melts at 900 degrees Fahrenheit,” said Dr. Dicky Shah, Assistant ER Chief at Kaiser Permanente in Baldwin Park.

Cities like Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa and Fullerton are allowing legal fireworks but some residents in those areas are still concerned about the risks.

The smallest spark could threaten dry brush in the hillsides behind homes and cause an out-of-control wildfire.

Officials have already stated that this is expected to be the worse season on record for wildfires in California, so fireworks season just adds to those concerns.

Firefighters said to keep safe this Fourth of July remember to never try to relight a dud, always keep a bucket of water nearby, only handle fireworks if you’re an adult, and make sure to buy legal fireworks.