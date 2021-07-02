LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Fourth of July holiday rush began as travelers were heading near and far to celebrate Independence Day.
Even with rising gas prices and expensive plane tickets, travelers remained committed to their weekend getaways, making for a busy day at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.
More than 43 million people were expected to travel this weekend, and among them the American Automobile Association said 3.5 million will fly, putting more demand on all sectors of the travel industry.
With the number of travelers rising, prices were also on an upward trajectory.
“You look at hotel rates and they are up more than 30 percent, car rental rates are up more than 80 percent,” said Doug Shupe with AAA.
AAA said prices may remain high throughout the year.