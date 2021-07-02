PASADENA (AP/CBSLA) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says pitcher Trevor Bauer is still on track to start Sunday against the Washington Nationals while Pasadena police investigate an assault allegation made against the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner.

Roberts said Thursday that Bauer’s availability to pitch is “out of our hands,” deferring to the league. Under the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has the power to place a player on administrative leave while allegations are investigated.

“I’m in the position of following the lead of Major League Baseball,” Roberts said. “Their recommendation was for us to … he was our scheduled (starter) Sunday, and to move forward and start that game on Sunday. And so for me to try to read into it anymore outside of what they advised me and us to do, I just choose to follow their lead.”

The Dodgers were also set to visit the White House Friday morning to meet with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. It’s unclear if Bauer would be joining his team at the White House.

The Pasadena Police Department Tuesday confirmed it was investigating an allegation that Bauer assaulted a San Diego woman on May 16. The case has not yet been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The woman’s attorney, Marc H. Garelick, said in a statement to CBSLA this week that a judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday as “a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer.”

Garelick also said that his client “suffered severe physical and emotional pain,” and that the goal of the order was to keep Bauer, 30, from contacting our client in any way possible.”

In a statement to CBSLA, Bauer’s agent, Jon Fetterolf, denied any wrongdoing by his client.

Fetterolf said Bauer and the woman had a “brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship,” beginning in April 2021, and said that Bauer had messages received from the woman “repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters.”

Players can be suspended without being charged with a crime under MLB’s domestic violence policy, which was collectively bargained. Teams cannot enforce discipline unless the league approves.

Roberts said he has spoken with Bauer but would not share details of their conversation. He also declined to comment on multiple follow-up questions.

Bauer emerged from the Dodgers clubhouse and hopped onto the field pregame Thursday just before 5 p.m. He threw in right field before gathering his things in the bullpen and returning to the dugout. Bauer swiftly walked past reporters, down the dugout steps and back into the clubhouse when asked to comment.

A hearing in Bauer’s case is scheduled for July 23.

Bauer, who played baseball at UCLA, signed a three-year, $102 million deal with the Dodgers in the offseason.

