LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As the new coronavirus Delta variant spreads, Los Angeles County health officials are warning that COVID cases have hit a new high since April with more than 500 positive cases in a single day.

Many Angelenos have opted to continue wearing their masks in public despite most restrictions being lifted, while others are going maskless and welcoming the removal of some strict rules.

“I’ll wear a mask to not get somebody else sick so it’s not a big deal to me,” said Tarzana resident Sue Hodgains.

Hodgains, who is vaccinated, said her concern now is the Delta variant, which is stronger and spreads faster.

Officials say it’s more important now than ever to get vaccinated, and doctors agree that the threat is real.

“Delta is different, its not your COVID-19 its COVID-21 and it’s nearly 50 percent more contagious than the most contagious virus we’ve seen in a generation,” said Dr. Michael Hirt with the Center for Integrative Medicine.

Dr. Hirt told CBS Los Angeles that he’s seen more coronavirus patients in the last two weeks than in the last two months.

He says protecting yourself against this new variant requires masking up at all times in public, even if you’ve been vaccinated.

Some residents say their Fourth of July plans have been altered due to news of this variant.