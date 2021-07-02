LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LAPD detectives need the public’s help to find a man who tried to stab someone who had already been beaten in a fight in the Panorama City area.
Police say the incident happened at about 7 p.m. Sunday, June 20. A man who was inside a video store told police the suspect challenged him to a fight.
The altercation moved outside, where the victim's ankle was broken during the fight and he was unable to stand on it, according to the LAPD. The suspect walked away, but then returned with a knife and stabbed the other man as he lay on the ground.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-11, about 30 years old and approximately 150 pounds with long brown hair. Surveillance images of the fight show the suspect also has a mustache and beard, and wore white shoes, red socks, and a long red, white, and black jersey-like shirt with long-sleeves with unrecognizable writing, and a necklace.
Anyone with information about the attack can contact Mission Area Detective Gerhart at (818) 838-9830.