LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Antelope Valley Freeway was shut down Friday afternoon in Acton following a crash involving a vehicle and a big rig that caught fire.
The crash was reported at about 2:45 p.m. on the 14 Freeway just south of Crown Valley Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. with the big rig.
Two people were reportedly taken to a hospital. their injuries were not immediately known.
The crash sparked a quarter-acre brush fire that was quickly stopped, according to county fire officials.
All northbound lanes were closed and southbound traffic was getting by on the right shoulder, according to reports from the scene.
Traffic was being diverted onto Ward Road.
