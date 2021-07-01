SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman was killed Thursday night in a South Los Angeles hit-and-run crash, police said.
Authorities said the crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Figueroa Street.
The woman, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said they were looking for a dark colored SUV that was reportedly seen fleeing the scene following the crash.
Figueroa Street was closed for several blocks in the area as the Los Angeles Police Department conducted its investigation.