AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA) – A suspicious package shut down all lanes of the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills at Chesebro Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
🚨FREEWAY CLOSURE🚨READ MORE: Woman Killed In South LA Hit-And-Run
Police activity still in the area of US-101 Chesebro Rd. / Any open lanes WILL CLOSE AGAIN for investigation. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
— CHP – West Valley (@CHPWestValley) July 2, 2021
The suspicious package was discovered around 9:30 p.m. The CHP advised drivers to avoid the area Thursday night.
By 10:15 p.m. the CHP gave an update that Palo Comado Interchange is closed including all ramps due to a suspicious package on the bridge.
Law enforcement was awaiting the arrival of the arson/explosives unit. Closures were expected to last at least one hour. The freeway mainline remains open.READ MORE: 'I Think I Lost My Finger': Riverside Scout Eddie Cahill Recounts Shark Attack Off Catalina Island Coast
By 11:06 p.m. the CHP in Moorpark said that both directions of the US-101 were still closed in Agoura Hills. In a tweet, officers said there was no estimated time of reopening.
US-101 is STILL CLOSED in BOTH directions in Agoura Hills. We do NOT have an ETA for reopening yet. Use SR-23 to SR-118 or PCH and the canyons to detour around this closure. Thank you for your patience.
— CHP Moorpark (@CHPMoorpark) July 2, 2021
Drivers in the meantime were directed to use State Route 23 to State Route 118 or Pacific Coast Highway and the Canyons to detour around the closure.MORE NEWS: LA City Council Approves $5 Million For Program To House Boardwalk Residents
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)