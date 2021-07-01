LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers Friday will be the first professional team to visit the White House as champions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They will also be the first team to visit with President Joe Biden in office.READ MORE: LA County Releases Plan To Transfer Bruce's Beach To Legal Heirs
The team will meet Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the East Room at 8:40 a.m.READ MORE: LA City Council Approves $5 Million For Program To House Boardwalk Residents
Due to Covid protocols, the group will be limited to around 50 people.
The visit will mark the Dodgers’ first trip to the White House as World Series champions since Oct. 26, 1988, when the team met with then-President Ronald Reagan.MORE NEWS: Get An Inside Look: AmericaFest To Happen Sunday At The Rose Bowl
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)