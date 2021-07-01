SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Bubblefest is returning to Discovery Cube Orange County on Friday after a year-long delay due to the COVID pandemic.
The Mega Bubblefest Laser Show is a 40-minute production featuring world-famous bubble artists Deni Yang.
The show combines music, lasers, and bubble artistry.
Admission includes:
- Admission into a selected Mega Bubblefest Laser Show
- Bubble Wall
- Bubble Drums
- Inflatables
- Science Demonstrations
- Bubble Art Studio and more
The show runs four times a day through July 18 at Discovery Cube OC, 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana.
The entire science center will also be opened for “Bubblefest Family Night” where families can explore exhibits with less than 500 guests inside the building.
A family night ticket includes:
- Complimentary Parking
- Exclusive access to the entire science center
- 1 Mega Bubblefest Laser Show
- Access to Bubblefest festival area and Bubble Courtyard*
- Light refreshments
- Meet and Greet with show stars; Deni Yang
More information can be found at discoverycube.org.