PASADENA (CBSLA) – The Rose Bowl will play host to the annual AmericaFest celebration Sunday, featuring a motocross thrill show and performance by “The Voice” contestant Mendeleyev.
"After not playing shows for the last year and a half it feels great to get back on an actual stage," said Mendeleyev on Thursday.
Performers of all kinds will take center stage at one of Southern California’s most iconic venues.
The theme for this year's show will be "Celebrating America's Perseverance" after more than a year of uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
The event is also scheduled to have a fireworks show billed as the largest in Southern California.
Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, is scheduled to deliver remarks at approximately 7:30 p.m.
AmericaFest has been running for almost a century. About 40,000 people are expected to attend the event this year.