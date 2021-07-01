LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police say the ongoing investigation into catalytic converters stolen in Torrance led to the recovery of dozens of the parts at a Los Angeles location.
Detectives recovered 87 catalytic converters Wednesday morning while serving a search warrant at an undisclosed Los Angeles location. Torrance police released photos of the location, which showed catalytic converters had been piled up alongside junk at the location.
Police say the search warrant was served as part of the ongoing investigation that resulted in the recent arrests of 20 suspects involved in catalytic converter arrests in Torrance.
Catalytic converter thefts spiked in Torrance this year, prompting a targeted investigation into the thefts. Twenty people were arrested in just 3 weeks, according to Torrance police, and some of those arrested were already awaiting trial in other cases also involving catalytic converter thefts.