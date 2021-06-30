COMPTON (CBSLA) — Help is needed Wednesday to capture a 25-year-old man wanted in the murder of his girlfriend.
Victor Hugo Sosa was identified this week by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as the suspect in the murder of his girlfriend, Daisy Delao.
Delao, 19, was found stabbed to death on Feb. 23 in an alley of the 1400 block of Long Beach Boulevard in Compton. Authorities did not release other details about the murder.
Sosa was described as a Hispanic man about 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds. He is known to use his skateboard and use public transportation.
Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Sosa or the murder can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.