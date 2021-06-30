SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — A new sticker being offered free by the Seal Beach Police Department may help save lives.
The new sticker, which is designed to be placed on or near a home's front door or on car windows, are intended to alert law enforcement officers that a person inside the home or vehicle may have special needs and may not easily understand instructions.
Seal Beach police officers are trained regularly on how to interact with people who have special needs, Chief Philip L. Gonsak said.
"With that, the goal of this sticker is to assist us with those calls for service involving anyone who has them and we ask for your partnership in identifying your loved one's special needs beforehand," Gonshak said in a statement.
The stickers are available to the public for free in the lobby of the Seal Beach Police Department, 911 Seal Beach Blvd., or at the Seal Beach Police Sub-station, 820 Ocean Ave.