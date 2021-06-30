LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 28-year-old woman has been charged with killing her three young children at an East Los Angeles home earlier this week.
Sandra Chico is set to be arraigned Wednesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on three counts each of murder and assault on a child causing death, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Chico is accused of killing 4-year-old Mia Rodriguez, 3-year-old Mason Rodriguez and 1-month-old Milan Rodriguez.
Deputies were initially called out to the home in the 600 block of Ferris Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. Monday for reports of two children who had stopped breathing.
When deputies arrived, they found the three children unresponsive in a bedroom. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Chico was taken into custody for questioning.
Officials did not immediately disclose the children's cause of death.
In Spanish, the children’s grandmother said Chico had been suffering from depression and never left the home. On Tuesday, neighbors dropped off flowers at a growing memorial.