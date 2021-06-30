LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will again amend rules to allow films that premiere on streaming services to qualify for Oscar consideration.
The change in rules began last year when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered movie theaters across the country.
For the upcoming 94th Oscars, films can qualify for award consideration if they are intended for theatrical release, but are initially made available through commercial streaming, video-on-demand or other forms of broadcast.
Academy officials said the change was being extended due to "theatrical exhibition still impacted by the pandemic this year."
The Oscar eligibility period is March 1, 2021, through Dec. 31.
The Academy also announced that the Best Picture category will be firmly set at 10 nominees, rather than a fluctuating number.
The 94th Oscars will be held on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Nominations will be announced on Feb. 8.
