SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An Orange County registered nurse was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual elder abuse and sexual battery, authorities said.
Paul Alden Miller, 56, of San Clemente was taken into custody at about 10:30 a.m. by members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Detail.READ MORE: Exclusive: County Orders Inspection Of Marina City Club Towers In Marina Del Rey After Tragic Florida Condo Collapse
Miller, who has been a registered nurse for approximately six years, is accused of sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman in the emergency room at Providence Mission Hospital in March of 2021, a 68-year-old woman at the same location in April 2021 and a 56-year-old woman at Providence Hospital in June 2021.READ MORE: Britney Spears' Father Seeks Probe Into Her Allegations Of Abusive Treatment
Miller was employed at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo when the sexual assaults occurred, authorities said. He was previously employed at El Centro Regional Medical Center from January 2016 to January 2017, and Sharp Hospital — Chula Vista from December 2014 to May 2015.
Miller remains in custody at the Orange County Jail. His bail has been set at $100,000.MORE NEWS: Naked Man Enters Van Nuys Apartment Where 2 Kids Were Sleeping, Struggles With Father
Investigators said they believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information was asked to contact OCSD at 714-647-7419, or submit an anonymous tip to OC Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or online at OCCrimeStoppers.org.