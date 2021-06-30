VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – Wednesday morning, in the 14000 block of Vose Street in Van Nuys, a man walked into an apartment complex, took off all his clothes and entered an apartment where two 12-year-old twins were sleeping.
The twins’ father, Jose Campos, struggled with the naked intruder, sustaining unknown injuries during the fight. Campos said he did not know the man and that the family’s apartment was wrecked as a result of the tussle.
Police responded to the call for help and were able to take the naked man into custody. The intruder’s name, nor any other details about this incident have been released.