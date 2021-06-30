LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metrolink will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, July 5 due to the Fourth of July holiday.
On Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4, Metrolink will operate on a regular weekend schedule
Meanwhile, $10 holiday tickets and $10 weekend day passes will be available for purchase for all three days of the holiday weekend, the agency said.
The passes offer unlimited rides on Metrolink on the day of purchase. Kids ride free on Metrolink on Saturdays and Sundays.
Over the holiday weekend, Metrolink’s Rail 2 Rail program with Amtrak will be suspended from Friday through Monday.
The program will resume on Tuesday, July 6.
