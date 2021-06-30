CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed a man and his teenage son of $136,000 worth of jewelry at the Westfield Culver City shopping center.
The robbery happened Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m. as the man and his 15-year-old son were walking on the second level of the mall, 6000 Sepulveda Boulevard, according to Culver City police.
The father and son were approached by two men, one of whom pointed a gun at them and demanded their jewelry, including a gold diamond-encrusted necklace worth $85,000, a $26,000 diamond-encrusted necklace, and a Cartier watch valued at $25,000.
"In fear for their lives, the victims complied and gave the suspects their property," police said in a statement.
The suspects were last seen leaving the mall on foot in an unknown direction.
Both suspects were described as Black men between 18 and 25 years old. The first suspect wore a gray Nike hoodie sweatshirt, light gray jeans, black Air Force One sneakers and was armed with a black semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine. The second suspect wore a black Rick and Morty hoodie sweatshirt, black pants and gray shoes.
Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Culver City police Assistant Chief Jason Sims at (310) 253-6391.