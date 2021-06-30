LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Long Beach City Council will resume in-person attendance at meetings next week, it was announced Wednesday.
The first in-person meeting will be held on Tuesday at City Hall located at 411 W. Ocean Blvd.READ MORE: Sandra Chico Charged With Killing Her 3 Young Children In East Los Angeles
Starting Tuesday, July 6, the Long Beach City Council will welcome the community back to in-person meetings at the Bob Foster Civic Chamber at Long Beach City Hall, which were being held virtually due to COVID-19 precautions.➡️ https://t.co/SutnANEwGz pic.twitter.com/cVLoUSrGTL
— City of Long Beach (@LongBeachCity) June 30, 2021
“We are thrilled to be able to reopen the Civic Chamber to the public and be together safely in person to see and hear from community members on the important topics impacting the city,” City Clerk Monique De La Garza said in a statement.
Face masks will continue to be required for all unvaccinated people over age 2 and every other seat will be blocked off to provide physical distancing.
The public will no longer be able to participate via Webex so they must physically attend to address the council.
However, the public can continue to use the city's eComment system to submit remarks until 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Written comments can also be submitted by email to cityclerk@longbeach.gov.
