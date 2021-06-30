CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday seized approximately 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from a South Los Angeles home.

According to authorities, at least one person was arrested during the search of the residence in the 700 block of 27th Street.

Both bomb squad and investigators were said to be on scene and forklifts could be seen from the air hauling the explosives away from the home.

It was not immediately clear what let up to the bust.