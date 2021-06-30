SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday seized approximately 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from a South Los Angeles home.
READ MORE: Long Beach City Council To Resume In-Person Meetings
Big fireworks bust in South LA😮 🚫 🎇🚫 27th near San Pedro, estimated 3 thousand pounds worth of illegal fireworks are being confiscated by LAPD and their bomb squad. Not yet clear what led to the bust but have to wonder how many other homes have stashes like this @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/pPK7FJJRR3READ MORE: Sandra Chico Charged With Killing Her 3 Young Children In East Los Angeles
— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) June 30, 2021
According to authorities, at least one person was arrested during the search of the residence in the 700 block of 27th Street.
Both bomb squad and investigators were said to be on scene and forklifts could be seen from the air hauling the explosives away from the home.MORE NEWS: 14-Year-Old Boy Bitten By Shark While Kayaking At Parson's Landing On Catalina Island
It was not immediately clear what let up to the bust.