SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday seized approximately 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from a South Los Angeles home.
Capt. Robert Long said that police were tipped off about the massive stash, which he said was closer to 5,000 pounds, at about noon.
When officers arrived at the home, Long said they found two children and were opening a child endangerment case with the Department of Child and Family Services.
According to authorities, one man was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of destructive devices, possession of fireworks and child endangerment during the search of the residence in the 700 block of 27th Street.
Both bomb squad and investigators were said to be on scene as officers loaded pallets full of explosives into a semi-truck in the alleyway behind the home.
Long said the fireworks were being taken to an off-site location for disposal and some were expected to be detonated nearby.
One of those planned detonations shortly after 7:30 p.m. ended in an explosion that left debris strewn across the street.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said nine people were being evaluated, though the conditions were unknown, and the Urban Search and Rescue task force was on scene to evaluate the structural integrity of the most heavily damaged building.
I don’t think it was supposed to happen like this! LAPD detonated those illegal fireworks on scene and the explosion seriously damaged the bomb squad truck took out several nearby cars! People inside a home may be injured as well 😰 @CBSLA @JeffVaughn @CBSLAsuzie pic.twitter.com/swUVlodoWi
— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) July 1, 2021
There were no immediate reports of evacuations in the neighborhood.