LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nine people were injured and several cars were damaged Wednesday evening when police attempted to safely detonate illegal fireworks that were seized in South Los Angeles.
"It felt like a really hard earthquake like we never felt before, said Jazmin Vazquez, a resident. "We were surprised so we ran out. It sounded like an explosion but really close to our family."
Police attempted to dispose of some of the approximately 5,000 pounds of fireworks they discovered earlier Wednesday by detonating them in an armored container at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.
However, the force of the explosion destroyed the container and caused damage to several cars parked on the street.
The Los Angeles Police Department says the fireworks were being stored in a Bomb Squad trailer as a precautionary measure and it is unknown what caused the explosion.
Police arrested a 24-year-old man and discovered the fireworks at a home in the 2700 block of East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department
The suspect's name was not released. It was not immediately clear what led up to the arrest.
