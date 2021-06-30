SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to 90 days in jail for exposing himself to young girls in Orange.
Hugo Cesar Gonzalez-Barbosa approached a girl younger than 14 near a middle school in Orange when he was in car on April 30, 2018, according to Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.
Gonzalez-Barbosa appeared to be touching himself and offered the girl marijuana, McMullin said.
Gonzalez-Barbosa was driving around downtown Orange about 3:30 p.m. on May 1, 2018, when he summoned two young girls younger than 14 under the “ruse” of needing directions, McMullin said.
When the girls got close enough they could see that he was touching himself, he said.
The girls left and called police, and Gonzalez-Barbosa was arrested a short time later in the area, McMullin said.
Gonzalez-Barbosa also admitted child annoyance and lewd conduct in a public place on Dec. 15, 2019, according to court records.
Gonzalez-Barbosa pleaded guilty to a felony count of offering marijuana to a minor as a count of indecent exposure, two counts of child annoyance and a count of lewd conduct in a public place, all misdemeanors, according to court records.
Gonzalez-Barbosa was also placed on two years of formal probation.
