FILLMORE (CBSLA) — A 16-year-old Fillmore High School student was arrested Tuesday after making a bomb threat while on campus grounds.
Ventura County sheriff’s deputies were called out to the school Tuesday at about 11:11 a.m. to investigate the report of a bomb threat. School officials had become aware that a student used an “online communication service” to say he “had a bomb in his backpack,” according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.
Students were safely evacuated from the school, and the student was arrested. Deputies and the sheriff’s bomb/arson unit searched the school and surrounding area, and determined the area to be safe with no explosive devices found.
The unidentified boy was booked at the Juvenile Justice Center in Oxnard on suspicion of making criminal threats and a false report of a bomb. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.