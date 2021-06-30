EL MONTE (CBSLA) — A cow that got loose under the 60 Freeway in South El Monte has been corralled not far away in El Monte.
Authorities were called to Durfee Avenue and Peck Road at about 4:07 a.m. on the report of a cow on the loose. It's unclear where the cow came from or how it got loose, but the CHP says it did not impact the morning commute because it was ran off under the freeway.
The cow was spotted in the 13000 block of Proctor Avenue, but then later ran into the city of El Monte as authorities moved in to capture it.
Livestock is not what immediately comes to mind when thinking of Southern California, but this is the second incident of cows running loose in about a week.
On June 22, 40 cows escaped a slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera when an employee accidentally left a gate open. The cows stampeded through neighborhoods, caused some property damage, and one was shot to death by a deputy after charging at a family.
One of those cows, who evaded captured for at least a day, was granted a stay of execution by songwriter Diane Warren, who came forward to pay for the animal to live out its life at an animal sanctuary.