CAMARILLO (CBSLA) – A Camarillo woman, 40-year-old Charlotte Dipaolo, was arrested Friday, June 25, by investigators at the Ventura County Pharmaceutical Crimes Unit for possession of a controlled substance and solicitation of a minor to sell drugs, among other charges.
Detectives learned of Dipaolo after a 17-year-old juvenile male was arrested in connection to a non-fatal drug overdose that Camarillo patrol deputies responded to on May 31.
A search warrant served at the juvenile's Camarillo residence revealed fentanyl, Xanax, cocaine, LSD and other illicit pharmaceutical medications, as well as U.S. currency and other items associated with the sale of narcotics. Due to his age, he was not arrested, but released to his guardian.
In the course of the investigation, detectives determined Dipaolo encouraged the juvenile suspect’s drug dealing, working in conjunction with him to facilitate drug deals by supplying the pharmaceutical medications to sell and profiting from the sales.
The 40-year-old Dipaolo was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail. She later posted $110,000 bail and was released from custody. She is scheduled for arraignment on July 9 in Ventura County Superior Court.
The 17-year-old male was charged with possession for sales of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a crime, among other charges. He was issued a citation and released.