LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Officials broke ground on Tuesday in Highland Park for what is expected to become the largest village of tiny homes in California.
The Arroyo Seco Tiny Home Village will be located at 5982 Arroyo Drive.
“The Arroyo Seco Tiny Home Village will become the state’s largest village of its kind, proving that we can implement innovative ideas quickly, affordably, and have a significant impact on a humanitarian crisis decimating our communities,” said councilman Kevin De Leon. “I’m proud to stand with so many leaders and members of the Highland Park community to break ground on this important project that will provide a safe refuge to our most vulnerable community members now experiencing homelessness.”
The Los Angeles city-owned site will provide 115 units with 224 beds for unhoused Angelenos.
Outreach teams will recruit unhoused residents from the Highland Park area to be placed in the tiny home community, according to De Leon’s office.
The community is expected to be built within three months.
