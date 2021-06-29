LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California’s beach report card is out and the news is mostly good.
Last year's water quality was excellent. According to Heal the Bay, 95% of the beaches received A's and B's.
Orange County had the most beaches on the Honor Roll. Los Angeles, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, and Alameda counties also had beaches with perfect water quality grades.
The bad news — California’s wet weather grades are flunking. Only 57 percent of beaches got A’s and B’s when it rained.
"This is because when it rains, that water runs over our dirty streets and roads and sidewalks and washes pollutants, including bacteria and viruses that can make people sick, into storm drains and creeks and out into our coastal waters," said Heal the Bay President and CEO Shelley Luce.
Heal the Bay also released the top ten “Beach Bummer List” which ranks the most polluted beaches in California based on levels of harmful bacteria in the ocean.
Mother’s Beach in Marina del Ray came in fifth on the most polluted beach list in California.
Heal the Bay scientists say that's because it's enclosed and gets little wave action so the pollutants don't get flushed out into the ocean.
The full beach report can be found here.